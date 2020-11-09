IKEA Canada Launches Nationwide Restaurant Takeout

From meatballs to veggie balls, and sustainably sourced salmon, customers can now get all their IKEA favourites to go BURLINGTON, ON, Nov.

From meatballs to veggie balls, and sustainably sourced salmon, customers can now get all their IKEA favourites to go

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting November 9 th, IKEA Canada will now offer Restaurant takeout giving customers an easy, convenient, and delicious option to bring directly home after their shopping experience. The new Restaurant takeout offer includes IKEA favourites found in the Restaurant like Swedish meatballs, Veggie Balls, Butter Chicken, Fish and Chips and MSC Certified Salmon Filets. As well as kid's meals, sides, beverages and dessert.

Customers can place their takeout order at a special IKEA Kiosk, located in the Bistro after checkouts. The new Restaurant takeout offer is in addition to the existing 'grab and go' options at the IKEA Bistro, including the IKEA hot dog, veggie dog, frozen yogurt and new strawberry vegan frozen treat.

"We know that many of our customers look forward to an affordable family meal at the IKEA Restaurant when they visit our stores. We want to be there for our customers - whether they prefer to dine-in or takeout," said Danielle Beauchesne, Head of IKEA Food, IKEA Canada. "Our new Restaurant takeout option offers an easy way for Canadians to enjoy their IKEA favourites, however they choose to."

As part of the Restaurant takeout offer, IKEA will introduce new affordable Family Meals including a Swedish Meatball Family Meal and a Swedish Veggie Ball Family Meal. Each family meal will include 24 meatballs (or veggie balls) with a choice of two sides, accompanying sauces and a family sized chocolate DAIM cake. The meals are available at a low price of $29.99 for the Meatball Family Meal and $19.99 for the Veggie Ball Family Meal.

Takeout is now available at all IKEA Canada stores nationwide, including those which have temporarily closed dine-in Restaurants due to provincial regulations. For IKEA Restaurants that are currently open, customers have the option to either dine-in or takeout. Health and safety remain a top priority, and IKEA has implemented enhanced, preventative measures across the Restaurant, Bistro and takeout to ensure a safe experience for both co-workers and customers.

For more information on Restaurant takeout see: https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/campaigns/restaurant-takeout-pub08f22160

ABOUT IKEA CANADAFounded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

SOURCE IKEA Canada