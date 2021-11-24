IIROC Welcomes New Board Director And Thanks Outgoing Director Debra Doucette Brings Over 35 Years Of Industry Experience To IIROC's Board

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is pleased to announce that Debra Doucette has been elected to IIROC's Board of Directors as an industry director, effective November 25, 2021.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) is pleased to announce that Debra Doucette has been elected to IIROC's Board of Directors as an industry director, effective November 25, 2021. Holly A. Benson, who served on IIROC's board for almost seven years, will step down from her role as industry director, effective November 24, 2021, due to her retirement from the industry.

Doucette, who has worked in the investment industry for over 35 years, is President and Chief Executive Officer of Odlum Brown Limited, a full-service investment firm headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. Prior to her role as President and Chief Executive Officer, she served in various roles since 1991. Doucette is a board member of Providence Health Care, Drug Free Kids Canada, the UBC Sauder School of Business Faculty Advisory Board and the Alumni UBC Board of Directors. Debra is also a former Industry Director and Chair of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. She is a graduate of the University of British Columbia."On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Holly for her steadfast commitment, as well as recognize the significant contributions she has made," said Paul D. Allison, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Raymond James Ltd. and Chair of IIROC's Board. "We are pleased to welcome Debra to the board. Her deep industry knowledge, unique skillset and history of leadership make her an ideal individual for this role. I look forward to working closely with Debra and the board to make a positive impact for all stakeholders."

"I'm confident that Debra's knowledge and experience in the investment industry will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors," said Andrew J. Kriegler, President and Chief Executive Officer, IIROC. "We're excited by the collective expertise the board will bring to IIROC as we focus on our mandate to protect investors and support healthy Canadian capital markets."

Learn more about IIROC's Board of Directors.

