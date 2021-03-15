IIROC Trading Resumption - WLF

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Wolfden Resources Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: WLF All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 3/16/2021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

