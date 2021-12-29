Publish date:
IIROC Trading Resumption - VRB
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
Company: Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: VRB
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 12/30/2021
