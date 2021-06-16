IIROC Trading Resumption - PHC
VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: PATHWAY HEALTH CORP.
Company: PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. formerly Colson Capital Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: PHC formerly COLS.P
Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 6/17/2021
