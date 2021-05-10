IIROC Trading Resumption - NICU

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Magna Mining Inc.

Company: Magna Mining Inc. FORMERLY: CT Developers Ltd

TSX-Venture Symbol: NICU FORMERLY: DEV.H

Resumption (ET): 9:30am 05/11/21

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions