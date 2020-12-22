IIROC Trading Resumption - LBC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Libero Copper & Gold Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: LBC All Issues: No Resumption (ET): 2:30 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Libero Copper & Gold Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: LBC

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 2:30

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions