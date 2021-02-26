IIROC Trading Resumption - KALO Formerly 'ETSC.P'

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. formerly 'E36 Capital Corp. ETSC.P'

TSX-Venture Symbol: KALO Formerly 'ETSC.P'

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 3/1/2021

