IIROC Trading Resumption - HMCC.P
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: HMCC.
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: HMCC.P
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 11/9/2020
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions