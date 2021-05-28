IIROC Trading Resumption - HELX
VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Helix Applications Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: HELX
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 5/31/2021
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions