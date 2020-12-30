IIROC Trading Resumption - GMTN
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP.
Company: GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP. (formerly Freeform Capital Partners Inc.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: GMTN (formerly FRM.P)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 12/31/2020
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions