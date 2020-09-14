IIROC Trading Resumption - GIGA
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Giga Metals Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: GIGA All Issues: Non Resumption (ET): 9:53:36 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
