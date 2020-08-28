IIROC Trading Resumption - ESV.H
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: ESV RESOURCES LTD.
Company: ESV RESOURCES LTD. (formerly E.S.I. ENVIRONMENTAL SENSORS INC.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: ESV.H
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 08/31/2020
