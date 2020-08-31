IIROC Trading Resumption - CVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: CVR Medical Corp TSX-Venture Symbol: CVM All Issues: No Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 9/1/2020 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

