Publish date:
IIROC Trading Resumption - CSPN
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: CARESPAN HEALTH, INC.
Company: CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. (formerly Dynamo Capital Corp.)
TSX-Venture Symbol: CSPN (formerly DDD.P)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/26/2021
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions