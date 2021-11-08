IIROC Trading Resumption - ALLI

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Alpha Lithium Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: ALLI All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Alpha Lithium Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: ALLI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions