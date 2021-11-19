IIROC Trading Halt - TSAT

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Telesat Corporation TSX Symbol: TSAT All Issues: Yes Reason: Pending Closing Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt)...

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Telesat Corporation

TSX Symbol: TSAT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending Closing

Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions