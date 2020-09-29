IIROC Trading Halt - TD.PF.F
Company: Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
Company: Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
TSX Symbol: TD.PF.F
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 9:19 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
