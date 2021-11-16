IIROC Trading Halt - SURF.U

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Starlight U.

Company: Starlight U.S. Residential Fund

TSX-Venture Symbol: SURF.U

All Issues: No

Reason: Pending Confirmation of Closing of the Arrangement

Halt Time (ET): 8:42 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions