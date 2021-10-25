Publish date:
IIROC Trading Halt - RIGU
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Russell Investments Global Unconstrained Bond Pool
TSX Symbol: RIGU
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 2:42 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions