Publish date:
IIROC Trading Halt - QTRH.DB
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: QTRH.
Company: QTRH.DB
TSX Symbol: Quarterhill Inc.
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions