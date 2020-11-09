IIROC Trading Halt - POPR
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Popreach Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: POPR All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time (ET): 9:23AM IIROC can make a decision...
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
