IIROC Trading Halt - PNP.RT

TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Pinetree Capital Ltd. Rights

TSX Symbol: PNP.RT

Reason: Improper Dissemination of News

Halt Time (ET): 10:44 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

