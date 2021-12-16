Publish date:
IIROC Trading Halt - PBH.DB.F
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
TSX Symbol: PBH.DB.F
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
