IIROC Trading Halt - OGC

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: OceanaGold Corporation TSX Symbol: OGC All Issues: Yes Reason: Pending News Halt Time (ET): 4‎:‎19‎ ‎PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

