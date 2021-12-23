Publish date:
IIROC Trading Halt - NEME.P
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: New Media Capital 2.
Company: New Media Capital 2.0 Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NEME.P
Reason: Pending closing
Halt Time (ET): 8:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions