IIROC Trading Halt - NEE.DB
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Northern Vertex Mining Corp.
Company: Northern Vertex Mining Corp.
TSX-Venture Symbol: NEE.DB
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 1:40 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
