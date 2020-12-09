IIROC Trading Halt - MTRX

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Loop Insights Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Loop Insights Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MTRX

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 2:12:34 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions