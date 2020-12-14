IIROC Trading Halt - MMED

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.

Company: MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.

NEO Exchange Symbol : MMED

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): ‎2‎:‎52:36‎ ‎PM

