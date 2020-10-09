IIROC Trading Halt - KNR
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Kontrol Energy Corp.
Company: Kontrol Energy Corp.
CSE Symbol: KNR
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 11:48:31 AM
