IIROC Trading Halt - HUIB

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF

TSX Symbol: HUIB

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:54 AM

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions