IIROC Trading Halt - HITI
VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: High Tide Inc.
Company: High Tide Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: HITI
All Issues: No
Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 10:06:07 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
