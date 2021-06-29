IIROC Trading Halt - GCAP.P

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Germinate Capital Ltd.

Company: Germinate Capital Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GCAP.P

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:06 PM

