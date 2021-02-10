IIROC Trading Halt - EVT
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Economic Investment Trust Limited
TSX Symbol: EVT
All Issues: Yes
Reason: Dissemination
Halt Time (ET): 2:55 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions