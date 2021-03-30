IIROC Trading Halt - COR

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Camino Minerals Corporation TSX-Venture Symbol: COR All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time (ET): 7:45 am IIROC can make a...

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Camino Minerals Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: COR

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 am

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions