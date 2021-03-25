IIROC Trading Halt - BBTV
TORONTO, March 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: BBTV Holdings Inc.
Company: BBTV Holdings Inc.
TSX Symbol: BBTV
All Issues: No
Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 12:56:48 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
