IIROC Trading Halt - BBB
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Brixton Metals Corporation
TSX-Venture Symbol: BBB
All Issues: Yes
Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 1:59 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions