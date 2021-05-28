IIROC Trading Halt - AI.DB.B
TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation TSX Symbol: AI.
TORONTO, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation
TSX Symbol: AI.DB.B
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending News
Halt Time (ET): 12:59 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions