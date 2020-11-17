IIROC Trade Resumption - VERY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: The Very Good Food Company CSE Symbol: VERY All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:45 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)