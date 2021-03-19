IIROC Trade Resumption - TD.PF.G
TORONTO, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Toronto-Dominion Bank (The) TSX Symbol: TD.
Company: Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
TSX Symbol: TD.PF.G
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 2:45 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
