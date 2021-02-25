IIROC Trade Resumption - TBL
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Taiga Building Products Ltd.
TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Taiga Building Products Ltd.
TSX Symbol: TBL
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 3:00 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions