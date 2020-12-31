IIROC Trade Resumption - SONA
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Sona Nanotech Inc.
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Sona Nanotech Inc.
CSE Symbol: SONA
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:54:40 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)