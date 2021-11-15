Publish date:
IIROC Trade Resumption - PDFI
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Prophecy DeFi Inc CSE Symbol: PDFI All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed...
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Prophecy DeFi Inc
CSE Symbol: PDFI
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)