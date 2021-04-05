IIROC Trade Resumption - OPI
VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: ESI Energy Services Inc.
CSE Symbol: OPI
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 12:45 PM
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)