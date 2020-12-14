IIROC Trade Resumption - MMED
TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
Company: MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC.
NEO Exchange Symbol: MMED
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 2:57:36 PM
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions