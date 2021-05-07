IIROC Trade Resumption - LEV

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Lion Electric Company (The) TSX Symbol: LEV All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed...

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: Lion Electric Company (The)

TSX Symbol: LEV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions