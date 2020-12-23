IIROC Trade Resumption - HUIB
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF TSX Symbol: HUIB All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of...
TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: Harvest US Investment Grade Bond Plus ETF
TSX Symbol: HUIB
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 10:00 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions