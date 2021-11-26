Publish date:
IIROC Trade Resumption - HOT.DB.V
TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP TSX Symbol: HOT.
Company: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
TSX Symbol: HOT.DB.V
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions