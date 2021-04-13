IIROC Trade Resumption - GSY
TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: goeasy Ltd TSX Symbol: GSY All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company.
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions