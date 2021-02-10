IIROC Trade Resumption - EVT
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in: Company: Economic Investment Trust Limited TSX Symbol: EVT All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 3:30 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a...
Company: Economic Investment Trust Limited
TSX Symbol: EVT
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 3:30 PM
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions